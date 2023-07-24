Housing bank testimony due by Friday

Supporters of the creation of the Martha’s Vineyard housing bank bill have until 5 pm on Friday, July 28, to provide written testimony to the Joint Committee on Revenue.

The Joint Committee on Revenue will begin accepting written testimonies starting on Tuesday, July 25. The committee has also planned a hearing on both the house and senate versions of the bill on Tuesday.

The Coalition to Create a Martha’s Vineyard Housing Bank is urging supporters to write their testimony as soon as possible.

“Remember it’s important to make your testimony as personal as possible,” the email said.

Written testimony can be sent as a PDF to jointcommittee.revenue@malegislature.gov. The coalition asks that emails include the bill numbers, H. 3804 and S. 1782, in the subject line and to also cc testimony@ccmvbh.org.

Written testimony can also be sent to the joint committee by mail at 24 Beacon Street, Room 34, Boston, MA 02133.

The coalition also provided a template people can use as a guide when writing a testimony.