No injuries after car flips in Chilmark

No one was injured after a 2019 Honda Civic flipped onto its roof over in Chilmark Saturday afternoon on Swans Way.

According to Chilmark Police Chief Sean Slavin, a 22 year old Edgartown man fell asleep at the wheel while heading Down-Island. The car struck a utility pole on the passenger side wheel before flipping over.

Slavin told The Times no drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident. The driver said he was tired from a lot of work.

“He was seat belted … but not injured,” Slavin said.

The individual was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and a marked lanes violation.