Search for missing paddle boarder in Great Pond

Emergency responders initiated a search for a 43-year-old paddle board who went missing Sunday evening on Edgartown Great Pond.

Massachusetts State Police issued a release saying that at 7:46 pm, Martha’s Vineyard police and fire agencies responded to Great Pond in the vicinity of Turkeyland Cove for a call for a male paddle boarder who had gone into the water, appeared to briefly struggle to stay on the surface, and then submerged and did not resurface.

Police say that another paddle boarder was on the pond with him at the time and observed him go under the water.

Numerous agencies are assisting in the search operation, including Edgartown Fire and all other Island fire departments; local police; state police, the Dukes County Sheriff’s Department, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Local fire department divers and marine assets are currently in the pond.