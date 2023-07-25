James Howard Lobdell, 79, of Vineyard Haven, passed away at his home on July 22, 2023, after a seven-month bout with aggressive cancer, surrounded by his family and his close friends.

He was the husband of Virginia (“Ginny”) May Addicott Lobdell. In addition to his wife, James is survived by his daughter, Kristin Elizabeth Lobdell; his grandchildren, Michael Thomas McGuire and his wife Rachael, James Kendal Thomas McGuire and his wife Maria, Dale Thomas McGuire, Felicia Elizabeth McGuire, and Katharine Ayiana McGuire; great-grandchildren Abigail Catalia McGuire, Ayiana Fernandes, Bryson Fernandes, and Maison Fernandes. He was predeceased by his son Darren, who passed away in 2021.

His funeral will be held privately with his family and close friends, and a complete obituary will appear in a future edition of this paper. In lieu of flowers, donations in James’ memory may be made to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, online at hospiceofmv.org/donations, or mailed to P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

