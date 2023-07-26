Back Door Donuts isn’t going anywhere

Concerns over the future of the iconic Back Door Donuts bakery were quelled Tuesday afternoon, after the Oak Bluffs Select Board emphasized that their discussion regarding the bakery was merely to review the business’s recent operations.

Last week, owners of the iconic eatery took to social media, urging fans to show their support at an upcoming meeting where, they claimed that a disconcerted neighbor — who’s complained that the bakery’s long wait lines are the cause of late night disturbance — would be attempting to thwart the doughnut shop’s business.

They said due to one neighbor’s complaints, the business was facing “mounting pressure” to shut down its late night doughnut (and fritter) sales — which owners say are the “cornerstone of the business.”

Also circulating was an online petition, signed by almost 8,000 people. “Together, we can protect the legacy of Back Door Donuts and ensure that future generations can experience the joy and delight it brings,” the petition read. “Let’s rally behind this cherished landmark and show our united support.”

But on Tuesday, the select board expressed disappointment with the way in which business owners and community members elevated the gravity of the situation, and deemed local response as overreaction.

Select board member Tom Hallahan referred to the rumor that the select board would be “closing down” Back Door Donuts.

“That was never stated,” he said, calling the business’s social media campaign “disheartening” and “disappointing to see.”

Similarly, board members took issue with the bakery’s claim that a sole person was responsible for the meeting’s agenda item.

“We’re not here today because of the words or actions of any one individual,” select board chair Emma Green-Beach said, noting that the town had already planned on reassessing the business’s operations after promises were made to find ways to decrease the lengthy queues that build up in the parking lot by the shop’s back door.

Select board member Dion Alley warned of the dangers of making personal attacks on community members who have vocalized an issue they’re experiencing.

“We can have discourse, but we can have dignity,” he said. “Everyone has the right to their opinions.”

Maybe those opinions are different, he said, “but that’s part of democracy, and that’s part of living in the town of Oak Bluffs.”

“I don’t want anyone to ever feel that because of this incident, they can’t speak,” he said. “You can speak up … I just want to make sure that’s clear.”

Last week’s urgent efforts by the business’ owners to “Save Back Door Donuts” were a result of misunderstanding, the bakery’s attorney, Thomas Lesser, explained to the board.

What caused the miscommunication remains unclear.

In regard to noise, Lesser noted that the town does have a noise ordinance, and that there’s “never been a documented noise complaint involving Back Door Donuts.”

“The noise levels are significantly lower than what they were before,” he said, attributing the improvement partly to successful online sales.

In June, roughly 22 percent of the shop’s sales came from online orders, Lesser said, but there’s still something nostalgic about the in-person process. While some may opt not to wait in line, there are many who do, he said. “They waited in line, their parents waited in line; it’s a generational thing, it’s been going on for years.”

Select board member Gail Barmakian said while she’s noticed shorter lines than in the past, it can still be more than 20 people. “It’s somewhat OK,” she said, adding that she’s also, on occasion, witnessed rowdy groups. She urged the business to stay in compliance with the agreed-upon line capacity of 28. If the queue exceeds the limit, patrons must move to the ‘“front” door.

In terms of a solution, “we’re looking for something that’s enforceable,” Green-Beach said.

Ultimately the select board concluded its checkup with the business with recommendations to continue promoting online ordering.

“It is our utmost priority to constantly evolve to best serve our incredible customers and neighbors,” a statement released by Back Door Donuts Wednesday states. “We sincerely appreciate the Select Board of Oak Bluffs for continuously working with us to help improve our operation every season at the back door. We take great pride in being a part of the Oak Bluffs community, and that our local representatives are committed to making sure businesses, residents, and visitors are heard.”

Bakery reps added that they’re “eternally grateful,” for the support shown from the community over the last week.