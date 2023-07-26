Up-Island Council on Aging: August 2023

Up-Island Council on Aging, Howes House
1042 State Rd., West Tisbury
Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm, closed holidays
508-693-2896
friendsofupislandcouncilonaging.org
August Offerings
- Luncheons are back! Thursdays at 12:30 pm. Must pre-register by Tuesday at noon. 508-410-0775.
- Discussion Group on the Patio (weather permitting), Tuesdays 1:30–3 pm
- Bridge Tuesdays 2–5 pm
- IGI Mobile Market Tuesdays 3–5 pm
- Mahjong is back Wednesdays at 1:30 pm
- New crafting group: The proCRAFTinators – 3rd Wednesday of every month, 1:30–2:30 pm
In-person Programs
- Margarita Kelly Fitness Class – Weekly on Wednesdays at 10 am
- Yoga with Kat (all levels) – Weekly on Wednesdays at 11 am
- Conni Baker, Esq, at the Up-Island Council on Aging – Legal service offered the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Call 508-477-4502 to schedule an appointment.
- Parkinson’s Group – 2nd Monday of the month at 1 pm – A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.
- Pedi Care – 4th Monday of the month by appointment. 508-693-2896
- Knitters Group – Mondays at 7 pm – Contact Ginny at: islandgirlwt@gmail.com
- Watercolor Group – Fridays at 1 pm – Bring your own supplies and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor or another medium of your choice.
- Audiology Clinic – No Clinic in August; Tuesday in September by appointment: 508-693-2896.
Virtual Programs
- Yoga with Martha Abbott! Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 9:30 am – Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign in information – Martha is now back hybrid (in person and Zoom) on Mondays and Fridays.
- Strength Training with Katryn Gilbert! 9 am and 9:35 am, 4 times a week! 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information! Gentle Yoga with Kanta on Zoom! Tuesdays at 11:30 am! Meeting ID: 824 4775 7861; Passcode: 709904.
The Howes House offers Outreach; Fuel Assistance; SNAP; Government Surplus Food Distribution; Notary Services; Lifeline & Be Safer at Home; Durable Medical Equipment; Reassurance Phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and more!