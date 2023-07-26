Up-Island Council on Aging: August 2023

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0
Howes House, the location of the Up-Island Council on Aging. — Mae Deary

Up-Island Council on Aging, Howes House
1042 State Rd., West Tisbury
Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm, closed holidays
508-693-2896
friendsofupislandcouncilonaging.org

August Offerings

  • Luncheons are back! Thursdays at 12:30 pm. Must pre-register by Tuesday at noon. 508-410-0775.
  • Discussion Group on the Patio (weather permitting), Tuesdays 1:30–3 pm
  • Bridge Tuesdays 2–5 pm
  • IGI Mobile Market Tuesdays 3–5 pm
  • Mahjong is back Wednesdays at 1:30 pm
  • New crafting group: The proCRAFTinators – 3rd Wednesday of every month, 1:30–2:30 pm

In-person Programs

  • Margarita Kelly Fitness Class – Weekly on Wednesdays at 10 am
  • Yoga with Kat (all levels) – Weekly on Wednesdays at 11 am
  • Conni Baker, Esq, at the Up-Island Council on Aging – Legal service offered the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Call 508-477-4502 to schedule an appointment.
  • Parkinson’s Group – 2nd Monday of the month at 1 pm – A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.
  • Pedi Care – 4th Monday of the month by appointment. 508-693-2896
  • Knitters Group – Mondays at 7 pm – Contact Ginny at: islandgirlwt@gmail.com
  • Watercolor Group – Fridays at 1 pm – Bring your own supplies and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor or another medium of your choice.
  • Audiology Clinic – No Clinic in August; Tuesday in September by appointment: 508-693-2896.

Virtual Programs

  • Yoga with Martha Abbott! Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 9:30 am – Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign in information – Martha is now back hybrid (in person and Zoom) on Mondays and Fridays.
  • Strength Training with Katryn Gilbert! 9 am and 9:35 am, 4 times a week! 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information! Gentle Yoga with Kanta on Zoom! Tuesdays at 11:30 am! Meeting ID: 824 4775 7861; Passcode: 709904.

The Howes House offers Outreach; Fuel Assistance; SNAP; Government Surplus Food Distribution; Notary Services; Lifeline & Be Safer at Home; Durable Medical Equipment; Reassurance Phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and more!

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here