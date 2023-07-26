Tisbury: ‘The Seven Year Slip,’ ‘Split Rock,’ stargazing, Sankofa Festival, and Livingston Taylor

Heard on Main Street: You have control — over what you do, what you say, and how you act.

The wife who landed her husband’s plane at our airport did get him medical help, although he passed away later. Many years ago, my friend complained that her husband insisted on training her on landings; he had his own plane, and flew to Alaska to fish, to their Florida home, and many other places. I thought it was a good thing, though she did complain about it. One time he announced that he was having a heart attack. She did not know until after she landed the plane that he was really not ill. I could not help but remember them now.

If you like whimsy and entrancing stories, you’ll love this one. “The Seven Year Slip” is by Ashley Posten, author of “The Lake House.” It was a joy to read, but a problem because I did have trouble putting it down.

The next book you need to read is a first novel by Holly Hodder Eger. “Split Rock” is a true Island book — it takes place all over the Island, with a few locals and legends thrown in as well. It is definitely not the standard novel about Martha’s Vineyard. And even better, I then discovered a portion of the cost will benefit the Vineyard Conservation Society.

The Vineyard Haven library and a good friend have been very good about keeping me in books while I am housebound. Even so, I’m sorry to miss the West Tisbury library book sale. It started today under a tent at the West Tisbury School. It runs all weekend through Monday, July 31, from 9 to 3. On Sunday the books will be half-price, and are free on Monday.

Savor the day: Della Hardman Day is Saturday, July 29, at Ocean Park from 10 to 6.

The Oak Bluffs library will sponsor a Sankofa celebration of African American Literature and Culture on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, August 3 to 5. There is quite a variety of events, including a “Reiki Healing Workshop.” All the programs are free, and open to all. Some you need to register for: a “Waist Beading Workshop” on Friday afternoon as well as a narrated tour of the Highlands area of Oak Bluffs with the African American Heritage Trail on Saturday morning.

Join veteran stargazer Mark Alan Lovewell at 8:30 pm on Saturday, August 5, to discover the wonders of the cosmos in our summer night sky. Meet at the Riverhead Field Disc Golf on Barnes Road. Bring a blanket, chair, and bug spray. More: tthorpe@clamsnet.org, or 508-645-3360. Sponsored by the Island libraries.

The M.V. Book Festival opens Friday, August 4, with a ticketed event at the Chilmark Community Center. All talks and panel discussions as well as author talks on Saturday and Sunday, August 5 and 6, are free, on the grounds of the center. The Bunch of Grapes bookstore will handle book sales there.

Livingston Taylor will be at the Old Whaling Church on Friday, August 11. A professor at Berklee College of Music for 30 years, he has written hits recorded by his brother, James Taylor, and has several records of his own.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Michael Cobban and Nancy Zamarro. Wish the best tomorrow to Greg Orcutt.

Heard on Main Street: Separation of church and state is to protect God from the government, not the government from God.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.