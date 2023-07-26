West Tisbury: Daylilies, Library Book Sale, Davis House, author talks, and cyanobacteria

A lovely afternoon here. It feels a little cooler outside, not a lot, but enough to be noticeable. There is a bit of a breeze, too, and that always helps. As does eating crispy, cold watermelon; it’s like eating delicious ice, and is all I crave during this weather.

I have to confess a mistake in my July 13 column. I wrote about Abby turning 4 on July 8, so am embarrassed to admit that I made a mistake about my dog’s birthday. She was born on August 8. She is still the best and most-loved puppy.

By some miracle, the deer have left my daylilies alone this year. Every morning I go outside with my coffee to look at which varieties are blooming. I love the constantly changing combinations of colors, shapes, and heights of the flowers. They have been collected and planted over many years, so are good-size, so much so that they really should be divided. Many were gifts from friends’ gardens. Some were from John Gadowski when he owned Middletown Nursery. Others were discovered on trips to Wendy Forrest’s or Nancy Rogers’ gardens, when they both had daylily farms in town.

It’s always hard to decide which is my favorite. It’s usually the one that’s most abundantly blooming that day. Lullaby Baby has the softest pink, crepe-papery petals. Hyperion is so fragrant, with clear yellow blossoms. Mary Todd is more golden yellow. Sunday Gloves, Buttered Popcorn, Chicago Rosie, Quansoo, are some of the names I remember; of course I never wrote them down or made careful records. But they make me happy every day they bloom, and I can’t ask for better than that.

Today is opening day of the Friends of the West Tisbury Library’s 63rd Book Sale. I expect to be lined up with everyone else to get first look at all the treasures awaiting the line of avid readers. The sale is being held in a tent this year, set up in the parking lot at the West Tisbury School. Otherwise, it will all feel familiar, with books arranged by categories. Hours are 9 am to 3 pm. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are full-price days. Everything is half-price on Sunday, and free on Monday. The Friends promise there will be “tremendous bargains.” They want to thank Tilton Rentals for the tent, the school administration, the 40 volunteers, and everyone on the Island who donated books, time, and assistance.

Thursday afternoon is the celebration of life for Tom Wetherall. It will be held at the Ag Hall from 4 to 7 pm.

Lynne and Allen Whiting will host a gallery gathering at the Davis House Gallery this Sunday, July 30, from 6 to 8 pm. The party, with food by Annie Foley, will be held outside on the lawn. Allen’s new paintings will be hung inside the house, in the first-floor rooms.

Special events at the library this week include:

Saturday, July 29, 3:30 pm, a concert of his own music by Joe Keenan.

Monday, July 31, 4 pm, Rose Styron will talk about her new book, “Beyond This Harbor: Adventurous Tales of the Heart” with editor Victoria Wilson. Books will be available for sale and to be signed.

Tuesday, August 1, 4:30 pm, Jade Alicandro, clinical herbalist and educator, will give a program on Zoom. Learn about the medicinal herbs found on our coastal beaches. For the Zoom link, email sjosephson@clamsnet.org.

Wednesday, August 2, 4 to 5:30 pm, Carol Rocamora will speak about her new book, “Crisis: The Theatre Responds.” Books will be available, and all proceeds will be donated to the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse.

“Not great news for the column” was the heading on an email that Tara Whiting-Wells sent me. The West Tisbury board of health has issued an advisory against going in the water at Tiah’s Cove in Tisbury Great Pond, after cyanobacteria was discovered last Wednesday. It’s a red-level alert, meaning that the board advises against all swimming and most boating activities, and keeping children and pets away from the water. It is the first advisory this season.

Boards of health in all six Island towns have been collaborating with MVCyano, working on ways to improve water quality. Blooms can be toxic to humans and animals. If you or your pet have any symptoms after being in the water, you are advised to contact your doctor or vet, and your local board of health. Our agent in West Tisbury is Alex Lam at 508-696-0105. For information as it is updated, check at boh@westtisbury-ma.gov.

Tara said the area of concern is very small and specific, with posted warning signs. There are maps of where cyanobacteria has been found at greatpondfoundation.org/about-us.

Since I’m writing about dangers for pets, a reminder about not leaving your pet in a closed car at this time of year. A new admonition: Please don’t walk your dog on hot sand or hot pavement. They have bare feet.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.