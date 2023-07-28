Sankaty breaks loose at Woods Hole

The Steamship Authority (SSA) ferry Sankaty broke loose from the Woods Hole Terminal dock on Thursday.

According to SSA spokesperson Sean Driscoll, the incident took place shortly after 5 pm. The Sankaty drifted a short distance before stopping at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, which is located to the north of the terminal.

The vessel was not in service and tied up for the day, so there were no people on board. Initial reports indicate there was no damage to either the ferry or the institution’s dock. Nobody was injured during the incident.

“Thanks to the quick work of the Authority’s crews, the vessel has now been returned to its berth,” Driscoll wrote in a press release. “The vessel has been cleared to sail by the U.S. Coast Guard and will remain on its normal schedule on Friday. An engineer will remain on board overnight to monitor the vessel.”

Driscoll told The Times the Sankaty was returned to its berth “within about an hour to 90 minutes.” The Sankaty’s sojourn at the institution’s dock did not result in canceled trips or “other operational changes.”

The incident is under review by the SSA. When reached for comment on Friday morning, Driscoll said there have been “no changes from our statement last night.” The SSA plans to release more information as it becomes available.

Meanwhile, the Governor did cancel trips on Thursday evening due to weather conditions, and some trips were diverted from the Oak Bluffs Terminal to the Vineyard Haven Terminal because of a power outage in Oak Bluffs.