West Tisbury Library holds 63rd annual book sale

The West Tisbury Library kicked off their 63rd annual book sale on Thursday. The sale will run each day from 9am to 3pm until Monday.

The sale is organized by the Friends of West Tisbury Library Organization; over 40 volunteers helped out this year.

63 years ago, the book sale started as just one bookshelf at the Ag Fair. According to Friends of West Tisbury Library treasurer Susan Wasserman, over 30,000 books were donated this year.

The event is held at the West Tisbury school. This is the first year that the sale took place in a tent outside of the school. Previously, it had been held in the school gym and cafeteria.

Tilton Tents and Party Rentals donated the tent for the event.

Wasserman thanked the community for donating books, the school for hosting and the volunteers.

It took six weeks to organize the event. Books are priced at around $1 for paperbacks and $3 for hardcovers.

All proceeds go to the West Tisbury Library. The library uses the funds for programming.

“[It was] the book sale that initially provided money for CLAMS,” Wasserman said.

Typically, the book sale raises around $24,000 for the library.

“We made $10,000 last night,” Wasserman said.

On Sunday, books will be half-price, and on Monday, they will be free.