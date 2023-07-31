Cheryl Anne Larsen of West Tisbury passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. She was 67.

Cheryl was born on Sept 6, 1958, in Fall River to Constance (Gendreau) Kuttner of Westport and Robert Kuttner of Portsmouth, R.I.

Having spent most of her childhood in Westport, Cheryl moved to Chilmark, where she started her family of three children in Menemsha and Beetlebung Corner. In time she proudly built her beloved home along the West Tisbury State Forest, constructed of posts and beams milled on the Vineyard out of native Island trees.

Later in life Cheryl pursued her dream of attaining her master’s degree in mathematics education. Despite the challenge, she attended the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth while commuting off-Island, working two jobs, and still raising her three children. A feminist at heart, she was the first woman in her family to obtain an advanced degree. She will be remembered by many students as a dedicated teacher at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, and by students in junior high schools both on and off the Island.

Only next to her family was Cheryl’s love of animals of every kind. She absolutely adored her dogs and cats, and often referred to her numerous adopted pets as being part of a small animal rescue effort and shelter of her own.

Cheryl’s smile, laughter, sense of humor, and independent, self-driven spirit will always live in our hearts.

She is survived by her children, Tanya Larsen of Martha’s Vineyard, Erik Larsen, his partner Kristin Smith and their children Sophie and Nils Larsen of Mattapoisett, and Nathan Larsen of Littleton, N.H.; brothers Michael Kuttner, and Stephen Kuttner and wife Lisa; and nieces Taylor, Lexi, and Aubree.

A celebration of Cheryl’s life and legacy will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Cheryl’s name to a humanitarian or animal rights nonprofit of your choice.