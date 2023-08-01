Oak Bluffs man indicted in New York for rape

An Oak Bluffs man has been indicted in New York for his alleged participation in the trafficking of a child in Kings County, New York.

Jordan Burnham, 44, was arrested by Oak Bluffs police in July under the charge of fugitive from justice.

According to a release from the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office, Burnham — who was extradited to New York on Friday, July 28 — was arraigned alongside Kal Kirby, 43, from Brooklyn on Monday on a 57-count indictment. The docket includes allegations of sex trafficking of a child, promoting prostitution, rape, and “related charges” for the alleged sex trafficking of a 13-year-old girl.

Burnham was charged in Brooklyn Supreme Court for the allegations of second-degree and third-degree rape, endangering the welfare fo a child, promoting a sexual performance by a child, possessing a sexual performance by a child, use of a child in a sexual performance, and aggravated patronizing a minor for prostitution in the second-degree, with bail set at a $2 million bond or $1 million in cash, the release states.

Kirby was charged in Brooklyn Supreme Court for similar allegations.

The release states that Kirby started communicating with the victim on a social networking app called “Monkey” and Instagram. Kirby and several other men allegedly raped the victim in Kirby’s apartment last year.

The Brooklyn prosecutors say that Burnham allegedly received a lewd photo and a video of the victim from Kirby in October. Kirby allegedly set up a meeting for Burnham and the victim to “engage in sexual intercourse” multiple times. The press release states that Burnham gave the victim a pair of headphones after the second meeting and $200 after the third meeting. Burnham allegedly requested and received lewd photos of the victim.

The victim disclosed what happened to her foster mother last December and the police were notified, according to the release.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez thanked the Oak Bluffs Police and the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office for their assistance in the investigation.

The case will be continued later this month, according to the release.