Celebrate Dionis Coffin Riggs Day of Poetry

The West Tisbury library presents the fifth annual Dionis Coffin Riggs Day of Poetry on Tuesday, August 8, starting at 3:30 pm. This event was established to celebrate the renowned poet’s birthday and her work, as well as the work of poets who have been members of the group she created 60 years ago, the Cleaveland House Poets. The event highlights both established poets and those who are just starting out.

Friends and family will gather to read their favorite Coffin poems, including members of the Cleaveland House Poets: Eleanor Bates, Ellen Martin Story, Dionis Montrowl, Fan Ogilvie, Brooks Robards, Valerie Sonnenthal, and Warren Woessner. All are welcome. For more information, email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.