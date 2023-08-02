Court report: July 10-28, 2023

July 10

Eric J. Johnson, Vineyard Haven; 23, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, failing to stop/yield: continued to pretrial hearing with further condition to not operate a motor vehicle while case is pending.

July 20

Akiet A. Anderson, Vineyard Haven; 20, trespassing: continued to pretrial hearing.

Evandro O. Dossantos, Vineyard Haven; 21, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Devin A. Costa, Edgartown; 27, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, marked lanes violation, unregistered motor vehicle, leaving scene of property damage: continued to pretrial hearing.

Keith E. Bassett, West Tisbury; 53, trafficking in 100 pounds or more but less than 2,000 pounds of marijuana: continued to probable cause hearing.

Keith E. Bassett, West Tisbury; 53, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

July 21

Rebecca M. Jardin, Tisbury; 58, open and gross lewdness, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing.

July 24

Allyson J. Quinn, Chilmark; 53, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

Jonathan R. Jacobs, Oak Bluffs; 33, municipal bylaw or ordinance violation: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $20.

July 27

Wemerson C. Coelho, West Tisbury; 44, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Akiet A. Anderson, Vineyard Haven, 20, trespassing: continued to pretrial hearing.

Mary Look, Edgartown; 32, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, speeding, in possession of open container of alcohol, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

Fabricio Rosa Desouza, Edgartown; 27, miscellaneous motor vehicle equipment violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Alexandre F. Pimenta, Vineyard Haven; 39, assault and battery on family/household member, indecent assault and battery on person 14 or over, vandalizing property: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions to stay away from and no contact with alleged victim, and to abide by all active restraining conditions.

Renato D. Cardoso, Edgartown; 30, operating a motor vehicle with suspended commercial driver’s license: continued to pretrial hearing.

Dannylo Prudencio, Edgartown; 31, uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Lucas DePaula, Oak Bluffs; 36, speeding, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Rone Deoliveira, Edgartown; 41, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, unregistered motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Diego Alves, Vineyard Haven; 29, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, number plate violation by attempting to conceal ID, uninsured motor vehicle, forging/misusing RMV document, no inspection/sticker: continued to pretrial hearing.

July 28

Macaleer B. Schilcher, Vineyard Haven; 38, three counts of rape: continued to probable cause hearing with further conditions to stay away from and no contact with alleged victim, no social media postings regarding alleged victim.

Jordan S. Burnham, Oak Bluffs; 44, fugitive from justice without a warrant: case closed, defendant taken into New York City Police Department custody at courthouse.