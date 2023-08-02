Tisbury denies shellfish farm relocation

After a lengthy public hearing process, the Tisbury Select Board unanimously voted to deny an application to relocate a shellfish propagation area in Lagoon Pond during a Wednesday, July 26, meeting.

Jeffrey Canha, owner of Husselton Head Oysters and a Tisbury waterways committee member, applied to relocate his shellfish propagation lease area to a new 1.33-acre place in Lagoon Pond that has a hard bottom, with an average depth of 10 feet. The plan was to raise oysters and bay scallops in bottom cages.

His current shellfish propagation area has an average depth of 15 to 27 feet, with a bottom that has six feet of sulfidic mud. The sulfidic mud prevents oxygen levels needed to sustain healthy shellfish.

According to Canha’s application, earlier efforts to move the current site were “met with resistance,” and prevented his company from utilizing the best possible area.

While Canha’s plan received support from the Tisbury waterways committee, shellfish constable Danielle Ewart and harbormaster John Crocker expressed concern about the proposed new location, such as proximity to an area where juvenile quahog and bay scallop seeds were being planted.

A large number of letters were submitted regarding the application. While some supported the relocation, others, including some abutters, opposed the idea. Some concerns listed included interference with vessel access and recreational activities, and possible environmental impact of a relocation.

A large number of supporters sent in letters prior to the first public hearing in June. However, after the first public hearing, a large number of letters came in from people against the proposal, pointing out that the area Canha wanted to place his equipment would interfere with vessel access and watersport businesses.

It took the select board three separate meetings to come to a decision.

When Canha came before the board on July 26, the proposed plan had been altered to be one acre, split into two halves, with an access point that is 20 feet wide and 75 feet long.

“That’s pretty much where we’re at,” Canha said.

Additionally, Canha said, 200,000 oysters had to be relocated from the pond because the current location wasn’t providing enough oxygen.

“They’re suffocating and they’re starving,” he said. “They’re bleached white from the sulfur and the sulfidic mud interacting with the carbon in the shell.”

Canha also said suspended gear cannot remain partly submerged in the water during the winter, and is expensive.

Crocker gave a report to the board regarding the proposal, and said nothing had “substantially changed” in his view that the proposed location could be hazardous to vessel navigation. Ewart raised the point about the town-managed shellfish seeding area, and said the proposed location was already “teeming with life.” She recommended looking for a relocation site in deeper waters.

An attorney representing abutters emphasized that while they were not against oyster farming in general, the proposed area was “not suitable,” and suggested the shellfish constable work with Canha to find a possible alternative.

Doug Reece, an abutter and member of the Lagoon Pond Association Board, said he would support the relocation if it did not affect existing waterway activities or docks.

“As you make this decision, I want you to start thinking forward that the pond needs to be looked at in a zoning standpoint,” he said, pointing out there are different areas for docking, swimming, and commercial activities that shouldn’t overlap.

After closing the public hearing, the board took time for further discussion.

Board member Christina Colarusso made a point that there are at times conflicting interests for limited areas, and a balance needs to be found. “I believe oyster farming on Martha’s Vineyard should be a higher priority than it is,” she said. “It’s obviously just one piece of the puzzle.”

Board member John Cahill called the hearings a “learning exercise,” adding that a further discussion on shellfish propagation may be needed for the town.

Board chair Roy Cutrer said this had been an “extremely difficult process.” He also made a point that a bigger discussion on how to address the nitrogen and other issues of Lagoon Pond is needed. “The lagoon is in serious trouble,” he said. “Pretty soon you’re not going to be able to have any shellfish in there. That lagoon is dying.”

Cutrer also highlighted a need to balance the varying interests of Lagoon Pond. “It just may not be the right place,” he said about the proposed relocation.

After further discussion, the board unanimously voted to deny the application.