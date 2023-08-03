The Nantucket goes to Connecticut for repair 

The Steamship Authority (SSA) announced on Wednesday afternoon that the Nantucket will be sidelined for an “unexpected necessary repair.”

In a Facebook comment on Wednesday, the SSA stated they believe “a propeller shaft seal requires replacement” on the Nantucket. SSA spokesperson Sean Driscoll said on Thursday morning there was no additional information available and an update will need to wait until the Nantucket gets to the Thames Shipyard in New London, Connecticut for repairs.

The Nantucekt will be going to the shipyard on Thursday and it is uncertain how long it will be unavailable.

According to the announcement, the Sankaty took over the Nantucket’s Vineyard schedule on Wednesday at 2 pm and is expected to do so for the next several days. Meanwhile, the Gay Head will be activated to temporarily take over the Sankaty’s schedule starting on Thursday morning. The Governor ran a 7:45 pm trip from Woods Hole on Wednesday to “help accommodate vehicles that may not have made it on an earlier trip.” On Thursday, the Governor will be running another 7:45 pm trip from Woods Hole and an 8:45 pm trip from Vineyard Haven to accommodate passengers with vehicles.

“We have a bit of musical chairs going on,” Driscoll said

As of Thursday morning, the SSA website shows that upcoming trips will not be impacted by the Nantucket’s absence on the Vineyard route, although the 8:15 am ferry from Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven experienced a slight delay. Additionally, the standby line at Woods Hole is currently not available. Driscoll told The Times this is because the Sankaty is a smaller vessel than the Nantucket and the authority was trying to avoid complications as customers’ reservations were being reorganized. “We don’t want to add the stress at the terminal from stand-bys,” Driscoll said.

All Vineyard route trips on Thursday are unavailable to book while the SSA works to accommodate booked vehicles.