Pilot in fatal crash had passed health test

New details from a federal investigation into the fatal July crash landing at Martha’s Vineyard Airport finds that the pilot “blacked out” after aborting a landing.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released preliminary findings of the accident on Wednesday, August 2.

NTSB’s preliminary report finds that the pilot, 72-year-old Randolph Bonnist of Norwalk, Conn, had just performed a “go-around maneuver” — a maneuver used to abort a landing — before lining up another approach for the Vineyard airport runway. It was at this time that Bonnist experienced a medical emergency.

The passenger, believed to be Randolph’s wife Robin Bonnist, assumed the flight controls and maneuvered a “gear-up” landing, meaning the landing gear wasn’t fully engaged.

Federal investigators say that the airplane “bounced several times after touchdown then came to rest upright with the left wing fractured.” Robin Bonnist experienced only minor injuries. The passenger told investigators that there were “no mechanical issues whatsoever” that would have caused an accident.

Randolph Bonnist was taken to a Boston-area hospital before he died a few days later.

The NTSB report also says that Bonnist had recently cleared a medical check. “His most recent FAA third class medical certificate was issued June 1, 2023,” the report reads. “Previously, the pilot had been granted a third class, special issuance medical certificate which required that the pilot supply extensive documentation of his health conditions as requested by the FAA.”

Investigators say that the Piper PA-46-500TP airplane was substantially damaged and was not retained. The aircraft’s left wing snapped in half upon impact.