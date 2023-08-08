William F. Renz, of Palm Coast, Fla., passed away on August 3, 2023, three days short of his 71st birthday.

Bill was the floral manager for several shops, Albertsons, and Winn-Dixie. He and his husband owned and operated By-Gone Days Antiques and Collectibles for many years before retiring and traveling the country — all 50 states. Their last trip was to the Azores and Italy, where their grandparents were born.

Bill is survived by his husband, Robert (Metell) Bender; his sister, Cora A. Payne; his brother, Richard A. Renz; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, August 16, from 10 to 11:30 am, at Chapman Funerals, 56 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road, Oak Bluffs, followed by a funeral Mass at Our Lady Star of the Sea, 22 Massasoit Ave., Oak Bluffs. Bill will be laid to rest at the Oak Grove Cemetery, State Road, Vineyard Haven.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Advent Health Hospice House. (Make check payable to AHHCEFF, mailed to AHPCF c/o John Suvers, 60 Memorial Medical Pkwy., Palm Coast, FL 32164. Please include “for the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House, in Memory of William F. Renz” on the check memo.)

The local florist the family will be using is Morris Florist, 149 State Road, Vineyard Haven, 508-693-0392.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapman Funerals in Oak Bluffs. For online condolences and more information, please visit chapmanfuneral.com.