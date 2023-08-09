Hilarity for humanity comes to the Old Whaling Church

The Old Whaling Church on Main Street in Edgartown is gearing up for a night of hilarity with the upcoming Sisco Kid Production’s benefit for Vineyard House Sober Living. This second annual Comedy Night fundraiser, scheduled for August 13 at 7 pm, promises to deliver a generous dose of laughter as it features acclaimed comedians Monique Marvez and Greg Hahn.

Monique Marvez, based in Miami, is a powerhouse comedian renowned for her razor-sharp, sardonic humor and astute insights into gender issues. Marvez’s comedic journey catapulted her from local clubs in Southern Florida, where she performed her acclaimed one-woman show, “Loca Motive,” to hosting her show in the bustling Miami Beach nightlife scene. Her debut record, “Built for Comfort,” showcases her unique blend of raunchy wit and biting sarcasm, which has led her to various platforms, including HBO, Comedy Central, and ABC. In addition to her comedy, she eagerly awaits the release of her new book, “Not Skinny, Not Blonde,” which promises to add another feather to her already impressive cap.

Adding to the night’s comedic talent is Greg Hahn, a standup comedian who infuses every performance with infectious energy and rapid-fire humor. Hahn’s remarkable career has seen him transition from being a lumberjack and Wild West stuntman to a regular feature on the nationally syndicated “Bob and Tom Show.” His comedic style and memorable television appearances, which include “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” and Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend,” have earned him a loyal following. Hahn’s unique combination of aggressive comedic style, quick-witted punchlines, and exceptional drumming abilities continue to captivate audiences, whether on the radio or at comedy clubs nationwide.

However, this night isn’t just about the laughs; it also benefits a great cause. Every penny of the proceeds will support Vineyard House, Martha’s Vineyard’s only sober living facility. The fundraising goal for this year stands at an ambitious $50,000.

“Comedy Night Benefit” in support of Vineyard House, at the Old Whaling Church, Main Street, Edgartown, Sunday, August 13, at 7 pm. Secure your tickets online at vineyardhouse.org/comedy-night, or call 508-693-8580; Admission is $50 if you pay in advance, and $60 if you buy your tickets at the door.