Flood watch issued for Thursday night

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood watch for Dukes County. The watch will be in effect from 2 pm today to Friday morning.

According to NWS meteorologist Andy Nash, the flood watch doesn’t necessarily mean that flooding will occur.

Nash explained that the flood watch is due to the “good deal of rain” from Tuesday. On Tuesday, Oak Bluffs got an inch of rain. On the Cape, Yarmouth got almost four and a half inches of rainfall.

“Any additional rain could make some flooding happen quicker than normal,” Nash said.

However, the chances of flooding are low. It will likely be in low lying, poor drainage areas.

“We’re not looking for major widespread flooding, it would be more localized,” Nash said.

The NWS advises to monitor later forecasts and keep an eye out for flood warnings.

“It’s best that everyone pays attention,” Nash said. “Most likely, it’ll rain, there will be some thunder, and nothing will happen.”