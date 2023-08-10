Staffing shortage cancels SSA trips

The Steamship Authority (SSA) announced on Thursday morning that all of the freight vessel Governor’s trips will be canceled for the day because of a staffing issue.

According to the announcement, a staffing issue “related to COVID-19” occurred on the Island Home and the authority decided to move the Governor’s crew to the bigger vessel. In turn, the Governor’s trips today, starting from the 12:20 pm trip from Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven, were canceled.

“Customers who were booked on the M/V Governor and need to travel today should go to the terminal to be queued for priority standby on a space-available basis,” the SSA wrote. “We apologize for the disruption and thank you for your patience.”

SSA spokesperson Sean Driscoll said one crew member was out because of COVID. Additionally, he said there is a possibility the Governor’s cancellations could extend into the following morning, but a crew change in the early afternoon on Friday should prevent the cancellations from going beyond this.