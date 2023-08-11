Temporary generators expected to be gone by 2025

Back-up generators in Tisbury that have been used only rarely during peak summer demand are expected to be used on a temporary basis into 2025.

According to Eversource community relations manager Ronit Goldstein, when an Eversource undersea cable failed in 2021, these temporary generators near the Tisbury park and ride were deployed as a backup source to Island diesel generators, which had been providing energy to the Island alongside the four existing cables.

A fifth undersea cable is in the works with plans to decommission the diesel generators.

“That’s a huge effort to keep the lights on for the residents and for the businesses,” Goldstein said Wednesday, August 9, before the Tisbury Select Board.

Some town officials and residents have raised environmental concerns with the smaller generators, and worry about noise.

The generators have only been needed three times in July to provide power. Goldstein said they are activated to avoid overtaxing the undersea cables if not enough power is being generated by the diesel generators.

“It’s almost definite these generators will be here next summer to carry us through the load,” Goldstein said, adding that the hope is to stop using the generators after the new cables are activated, which is planned for the spring of 2025.

Some time was reserved for questions from town officials and the public.

When board member Christina Colarusso asked about noise complaints, Eversource representative Eric LaMontagne said while no sound data was available, the generators brought in this summer were quieter than ones brought in during the prior year.

A couple of town officials were concerned about the potential environmental impact the temporary generators could have.

Tisbury Planning Board chair Ben Robinson pointed out that the generators were not that far from Sanborn Well and asked what environmental protection measures were implemented.

“We are acutely aware of the Sanborn Well area and we have very strong oil spill contingency plans in place and 24/7 coverage on the Island,” LaMontagne said,

The monitoring is done by contractors who are on-Island and LaMontagne said there was “zero chance” of oil seeping into Sanborn Well, which he said was still “a fair distance away.”

When Tisbury Climate Committee chair Melinda Loberg asked why the temporary generators’ current location was chosen, pointing out the abutters were very environmentally conscious, LaMontagne said this was based on energy load needs.

“There’s no other conceptual reason why they were moved other than calculations of loading and where they were required to support the electric system on the Island,” LaMontagne said.

Goldstein added that there was also an issue with available and allowed space for the generators. She underscored that other spots were explored but Eversource needed to ensure reliability.

Certain questions, such as possible ways for Eversource to manage the area the generators are near, potential easement issues, and the power company’s seeming industrialization of the area, were reserved for a future discussion.