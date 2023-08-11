TIME hosts inaugural event series on Martha’s Vineyard

1 of 2

The global media brand TIME wrapped up its inaugural Impact House series in Edgartown this week, a multi-day event hosted by leaders in sports, government, business, the arts and more.

Notable featured speakers included Olympic medalist Allyson Felix, former attorney general Eric Holder, and TIME CEO Jessica Sibley. The event was not open to the public.

The TIME Impact House will be an annual event.

TIME presented the event in collaboration with Founding Partner UBS, a major global wealth manager.

“We are thrilled to work with UBS on this first-of-its-kind partnership to promote economic access and a more equitable future for all,” said TIME Chief Marketing Officer Sadé Muhammad.

Melissa Hightower, UBS Head of Multicultural Strategic Client Segments, added, “We are thrilled to be the founding partner of the TIME Impact House and for the inaugural event to be held in [sic] Martha’s Vineyard – a unique place that has long been a summer haven for Black and multicultural communities.”

The TIME Impact House is TIME’s newest offering from its growing live events division. In 2023, TIME will continue to host events in various cities as well as expanding the TIME100 Impact Award to Israel and Africa for the first time.