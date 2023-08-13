Vice President makes brief Vineyard visit

1 of 3

Vice President Kamala Harris touched down on the Vineyard Saturday for two fundraisers, including one at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.

The event in Oak Bluffs was titled “A Grassroots Reception with Vice President Kamala Harris,” and was to benefit the Biden VIctory Fund.

According to the Boston Globe, Harris also attended a fundraiser at a private residence on the Vineyard. She is expected to fly out on Sunday.

It’s not the Vice President’s first trip to the Vineyard. Harris’ sister, Maya Lakshmi Harris, and husband Tony West held fundraising events at their home in Katama, before Harris was elected.

The vice president has since visited the area for both fundraising and family events.

Most recently, last August Harris made a brief stop, appearing at private Democratic National Committee events in Oak Bluffs and West Tisbury.

A visit slated for Memorial Day Weekend last May was canceled following the Uvalde school shooting.