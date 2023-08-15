Brentford J. Ferreira died on July 29, 2023, at his home in Long Beach, Calif.

Brent was born in Oak Bluffs in 1947, and graduated from the Oak Bluffs Elementary School and Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, going on to Cornell University, and later Loyola Law School. For many years, he served as an assistant district attorney for Los Angeles County, leading its habeas corpus unit, and working on a number of high-profile cases. He retired in 2013. After retirement, he segued into private practice in association with Steve Cooley, the former L.A district attorney. Brent would later return to his beloved Island as a part-time resident of Chilmark and a proud member of the Fisherman’s Lunch.

Brent was predeceased by his father, Alfred Ferreira, his mother, Catherine Ferreira, and his brother, Brian. He is survived by his wife, Claire Ferreira; and his children, Mercedes Johnson and her husband Eric, and Brentford Ferreira II and his wife, Tatyana; by his brother Frederick Ferreira and his wife, Karen. He is also survived by his two adored grandchildren, Mila and Jonah. A larger-than-life presence, he will be missed by many relatives and close friends.

As Brent was a member of the Holy Ghost Association in Oak Bluffs, his family has asked that donations in his memory be made to the Holy Ghost Association, Benevolent Fund, P.O. Box 2203, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557.

His celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 1, at 1 pm at the Portuguese-American Club, 137 Vineyard Ave., in Oak Bluffs.