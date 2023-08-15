Malik Yoba speaks from Harlem to Hollywood

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center announced it will be hosting the performance “Harlem to Hollywood,” featuring actor Malik Yoba, at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs on Saturday, August 19, at 7 pm.

This will be the third summer the center hosts a special event at the Tabernacle.

The center described the performance as a “tour de force, one-man show set in a therapist’s office.”

“Yoba mesmerizes the audience with his portrayal of over a dozen captivating characters, showcasing his remarkable accuracy, musicality, and humor,” the center states. “Through words, music, dance, and cinematic elements, Yoba delves into themes of fame, family, love, and self-acceptance. He fearlessly explores personal topics such as career challenges, abuse, mental health, and spirituality.”

According to the release, this “extraordinary performance” was the culmination of Yoba’s lifelong dedication to his craft, offering an “honest and transparent glimpse” into his boyhood in Harlem to his “enduring presence in Hollywood.” The performance also pays homage to individuals who influenced Yoba.

General admission tickets are $75 and VIP ticket options cost $95, which includes an event reception with refreshments and a meet and greet with Yoba after the performance. Tickets are available at bit.ly/3QIk0YX.