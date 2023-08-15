Rope slip identified as reason for Sankaty mishap

Steamship Authority officials have provided some answers as to why the freight vessel Sankaty floated away from the Woods Hole terminal last month.

General manager Bob Davis said that a rope connecting the freight vessel to the dock slipped off.

In late July, the Sankaty broke loose from a Woods Hole Terminal dock and floated to a Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution dock. The vessel was not in service and tied up for the day, so nobody was on board when the Sankaty broke away, and no one was injured.

“We were very fortunate there was no loss of life, no injury, no serious damage to either the vessel or to the dock, or no environmental damage that occurred,” Davis said during a SSA board meeting Tuesday.

Although the U.S. Coast Guard did not investigate the incident, the SSA conducted its own internal investigation.

According to Davis, the Sankaty was tied to the dock with five lines. One of the bow lines slipped off of a bollard. “The other one followed it shortly after,” Davis said. “The conditions were windy, kind of choppy evening on that particular day.”

Davis said that they’ve initiated changes in response to the incident. That includes modifications to training procedures, having more marine and shoreside operation staff monitor the vessels, and they’ve added another line to keep the Sankaty tied to the dock, from five to six lines. The SSA will also initiate more inspections of the lines.

SSA COO Mark Higgins said changing up how the vessel is tied up and procedure modifications should keep the Sankaty secured from now on.

When an individual in the audience asked whether there were cameras to verify whether this was an accident or a deliberate action by someone, Davis said this was a security issue and would need to be taken up during an executive session.