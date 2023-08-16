161st Annual Agricultural Fair: Schedule of Events

Ag Fair Program

(Subject to change)

Thursday, Friday, & Saturday

Barns close at 9 pm

Hall closes at 10 pm

Fiber Tent closes at 6 pm

Sunday

Barns close at 5 pm

Hall closes at 5 pm

Fiber Tent closes at 5 pm

Daily Activities

Thursday, August 17

(10 am – 11 pm)

Cattle Day

Judging of Exhibits in Hall (Hall opens after judging in the afternoon)

All day – Fiber Tent

10 am: Drop-in Crafts

10:30 am: Scavenger Hunts, all day – Barns

10:30 am: Parade of Oxen & Oxen Obstacle Course – Pulling Ring

11 am: Oxen in Hand – Pulling Ring

11 am: Shearing Demos, all day

11 am – 5:00 pm: Youth Education – Barns

11 am – 5:00 pm: The Blue Hills Brass Trio – Strolling

1 pm: Oxen Pull – Pulling Ring

1 pm: Spinning Competition – Fiber Tent

3 pm: Chopstick Knitting Competition – Fiber Tent

4 pm: Sack Races

5 pm: Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull – next to Pulling Ring

6 pm: Goat Show & Judging of Goats – in front of Barn

6:30 pm: Judging of Sheep – Barn

7 pm: Judging of Cattle – Barn

7 pm – 10 pm: Live Local Music – Music Tent

Friday, August 18

(10 am – 11 pm)

Horse Day

10 am: Drop-in Crafts, all day – Fiber Tent

10 am: Judging of Miniature Donkeys and Horses – Barn

10:30 am: Scavenger Hunts, all day – Barns

10:30 am: Judging of Rabbits – Barn

11 am: Judging of Swine – Barn

11 am: Draft Horse Halter Class – Pulling Ring

11 am: Shearing Demos, all day

11 am – 5 pm: Youth Education – Barns

11 am – 5 pm: Blue Hills Brass Trio – Strolling

11:30 pm: Judging of Llamas & Alpacas – Barn

1 pm: Draft Horse Pulling Contest – Pulling Ring

1 pm: Spinning Competition – Fiber Tent

2 pm: Kids Corn Husking Competition – Behind Hall

3 pm: Chopstick Knitting Competition – Fiber Tent

3 pm: The Pet Show – Music Tent

6 pm – 10:00 pm: Live Local Music – Music Tent

Saturday, August 19

(10am – 11pm)

Farm Machinery Day

10 am: Drop-in Crafts, all day – Fiber Tent

10 am: Antique Tractor Pull – Behind the Pulling Ring

10:30 am: Scavenger Hunts, all day – Barns

11 am: Woodsman’s Competition, all day – Pulling Ring

11 am: Shearing Demos, all day

11 am – 5 pm: The Blue Hills Brass Trio – Strolling

11 am – 5 pm: Youth Education – Barns

3 pm – 4 pm: Touch A Tractor – Pulling Ring

3 pm: Chopstick Knitting Competition – Fiber Tent

4 pm: Shucking Competition – Music Tent

5 pm: Sack Races – Show Ring

5:30 pm: Mini Excavator Competition – Behind Pulling

5:30 pm – 8 pm: Live Local Music – Music Tent

5:30 pm: Tug-O-War Competition – Show Ring

8:30 pm: Johnny Hoy & the Bluefish – Music Tent

Sunday, August 20

(9:30 am – 6 pm)

9:30 am: Dog Show Check In Starts

10 am: Dog Show – Pulling Ring

10 am: Scavenger Hunts, all day – Barns

10 am: Drop in Crafts, all day – Fiber Tent

11 am: Local Equine Events, all day – Show Ring

11 am: Shearing Demos, all day

11 am – 5 pm :The Blue Hills Brass Trio – Strolling

11 am – 5 pm: Cornhole Summer Showdown, Under the Trees

11 am – 5 pm: Youth Education – Barns

1 pm: Spinning Competition – Fiber Tent

3 pm: Chopstick Knitting Competition – Fiber Tent

3 pm: Women’s Skillet Toss – Pulling Ring

4 pm: Barn Closing Parade

Nancy Mulcahy’s poster design chosen for the 2023 Agricultural Fair

The Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society has chosen this year’s poster for the Agricultural Fair. The poster guidelines state that all artwork must be original (no digital submissions), and the poster must have the event name and fair dates. Out of the 32 submissions, Nancy Mulcahy, a part-time Edgartown resident’s poster design was chosen. “When [I heard that] I won I was shocked. I was so thrilled I started crying,” Mulcahy told The Times. When asked how she heard about the contest, Mulcahy says that she decided to submit a poster design after seeing information in The MV Times about the contest.

Nancy has an impressive background in the arts. After graduating from Franklin Pierce University with a major in art and elementary education, she went on to get a master’s degree from SUNY Albany in education. Mulcahy, a New York native, worked at the Diamond Art Studio, and later became a teacher. Currently, she relishes making art in her home studio. Along with Mulcahy’s poster being displayed on the merchandise and fair advertising, she will receive a free four-day fair pass, along with a monetary cash prize of $200. Her winning poster previews just some of the many animals, produce, and rides that will be available to experience during this year’s 161st annual Agricultural Fair.