161st Annual Agricultural Fair: Schedule of Events

Ag Fair Program
(Subject to change)
Thursday, Friday, & Saturday
- Barns close at 9 pm
- Hall closes at 10 pm
- Fiber Tent closes at 6 pm
Sunday
- Barns close at 5 pm
- Hall closes at 5 pm
- Fiber Tent closes at 5 pm
Daily Activities
Thursday, August 17
(10 am – 11 pm)
- Cattle Day
- Judging of Exhibits in Hall (Hall opens after judging in the afternoon)
- All day – Fiber Tent
- 10 am: Drop-in Crafts
- 10:30 am: Scavenger Hunts, all day – Barns
- 10:30 am: Parade of Oxen & Oxen Obstacle Course – Pulling Ring
- 11 am: Oxen in Hand – Pulling Ring
- 11 am: Shearing Demos, all day
- 11 am – 5:00 pm: Youth Education – Barns
- 11 am – 5:00 pm: The Blue Hills Brass Trio – Strolling
- 1 pm: Oxen Pull – Pulling Ring
- 1 pm: Spinning Competition – Fiber Tent
- 3 pm: Chopstick Knitting Competition – Fiber Tent
- 4 pm: Sack Races
- 5 pm: Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull – next to Pulling Ring
- 6 pm: Goat Show & Judging of Goats – in front of Barn
- 6:30 pm: Judging of Sheep – Barn
- 7 pm: Judging of Cattle – Barn
- 7 pm – 10 pm: Live Local Music – Music Tent
Friday, August 18
(10 am – 11 pm)
- Horse Day
- 10 am: Drop-in Crafts, all day – Fiber Tent
- 10 am: Judging of Miniature Donkeys and Horses – Barn
- 10:30 am: Scavenger Hunts, all day – Barns
- 10:30 am: Judging of Rabbits – Barn
- 11 am: Judging of Swine – Barn
- 11 am: Draft Horse Halter Class – Pulling Ring
- 11 am: Shearing Demos, all day
- 11 am – 5 pm: Youth Education – Barns
- 11 am – 5 pm: Blue Hills Brass Trio – Strolling
- 11:30 pm: Judging of Llamas & Alpacas – Barn
- 1 pm: Draft Horse Pulling Contest – Pulling Ring
- 1 pm: Spinning Competition – Fiber Tent
- 2 pm: Kids Corn Husking Competition – Behind Hall
- 3 pm: Chopstick Knitting Competition – Fiber Tent
- 3 pm: The Pet Show – Music Tent
- 6 pm – 10:00 pm: Live Local Music – Music Tent
Saturday, August 19
(10am – 11pm)
- Farm Machinery Day
- 10 am: Drop-in Crafts, all day – Fiber Tent
- 10 am: Antique Tractor Pull – Behind the Pulling Ring
- 10:30 am: Scavenger Hunts, all day – Barns
- 11 am: Woodsman’s Competition, all day – Pulling Ring
- 11 am: Shearing Demos, all day
- 11 am – 5 pm: The Blue Hills Brass Trio – Strolling
- 11 am – 5 pm: Youth Education – Barns
- 3 pm – 4 pm: Touch A Tractor – Pulling Ring
- 3 pm: Chopstick Knitting Competition – Fiber Tent
- 4 pm: Shucking Competition – Music Tent
- 5 pm: Sack Races – Show Ring
- 5:30 pm: Mini Excavator Competition – Behind Pulling
- 5:30 pm – 8 pm: Live Local Music – Music Tent
- 5:30 pm: Tug-O-War Competition – Show Ring
- 8:30 pm: Johnny Hoy & the Bluefish – Music Tent
Sunday, August 20
(9:30 am – 6 pm)
- 9:30 am: Dog Show Check In Starts
- 10 am: Dog Show – Pulling Ring
- 10 am: Scavenger Hunts, all day – Barns
- 10 am: Drop in Crafts, all day – Fiber Tent
- 11 am: Local Equine Events, all day – Show Ring
- 11 am: Shearing Demos, all day
- 11 am – 5 pm :The Blue Hills Brass Trio – Strolling
- 11 am – 5 pm: Cornhole Summer Showdown, Under the Trees
- 11 am – 5 pm: Youth Education – Barns
- 1 pm: Spinning Competition – Fiber Tent
- 3 pm: Chopstick Knitting Competition – Fiber Tent
- 3 pm: Women’s Skillet Toss – Pulling Ring
- 4 pm: Barn Closing Parade
Nancy Mulcahy’s poster design chosen for the 2023 Agricultural Fair
The Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society has chosen this year’s poster for the Agricultural Fair. The poster guidelines state that all artwork must be original (no digital submissions), and the poster must have the event name and fair dates. Out of the 32 submissions, Nancy Mulcahy, a part-time Edgartown resident’s poster design was chosen. “When [I heard that] I won I was shocked. I was so thrilled I started crying,” Mulcahy told The Times. When asked how she heard about the contest, Mulcahy says that she decided to submit a poster design after seeing information in The MV Times about the contest.
Nancy has an impressive background in the arts. After graduating from Franklin Pierce University with a major in art and elementary education, she went on to get a master’s degree from SUNY Albany in education. Mulcahy, a New York native, worked at the Diamond Art Studio, and later became a teacher. Currently, she relishes making art in her home studio. Along with Mulcahy’s poster being displayed on the merchandise and fair advertising, she will receive a free four-day fair pass, along with a monetary cash prize of $200. Her winning poster previews just some of the many animals, produce, and rides that will be available to experience during this year’s 161st annual Agricultural Fair.