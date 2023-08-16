Accept a judge’s ruling on the turf field

To the Editor:

It has been nine years since Spike Smith, David Wallis, and I formed MV@Play, with the goal of improving the playing fields at the high school. Nine years, and our children are still using fields that are unsafe.

The struggle has been long, and the schism it has caused on the Island sad.

We have gone through multiple votes, and the most extensive vetting in the history of the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, and are now awaiting a judge’s decision on the lawsuit between the Oak Bluffs planning board and the MVRHS School Committee.

It is time to stop this war. I am asking both sides, for the benefit of our children, to accept the judge’s decision, and for neither side to appeal the verdict

I have been an advocate for synthetic turf, but if the judge rules in favor of the Oak Bluffs planning board, I will support this decision, and do all I can to get a new game field using grass with a track surrounding the field, new stands, a field house, and one additional grass field as soon as possible.

Will anyone from the Field Fund join me?

It is time to remember we all, on both sides, are doing this for the Island kids. It’s time to put them first, not our opinions.

Terry Donahue

Edgartown