MVY Radio awards business diversity grants 

MVY Radio announced that it has awarded its quarterly Business Diversity Initiative grants to three local businesses this week.

The local radio station’s initiative was created for businesses owned by traditionally marginalized groups.

This round, Biscuits, Infinity Landscaping, and Lori Edmonds Homestyle Chef, all based in Oak Bluffs, were selected to receive a grant of 60 underwriting messages on MVY, used to inform the public about their business.

Biscuits MV is a BIPOC-, women-owned restaurant that serves diner-style breakfast and lunch.

Infinity Landscaping is an immigrant-owned landscaping business that serves all six Island towns.

Lori Edmonds Homestyle Chef is a BIPOC-, women-owned catering service.

So far, MVY Radio has donated what they say is over $27,000 worth of airtime to the initiative.

“This is our eighth round of grants, and we are so pleased to help local minority-owned businesses be able to tell their unique story to our MVY Radio listenership,” MVY board member Tristan Israel is quoted in a press release from the station.

Applications for the next round of grants are open. The deadline is Sept. 30.

More information can be found at mvyradio.org/diversity.