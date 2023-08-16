Successful annual 5k for Martha’s Vineyard Hospital

1 of 3

More than 225 runners and walkers of all ages showed up for the 35th annual Sullivan 5K Run/Walk on August 5.

All proceeds for the event go to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. The annual event has raised more than $800,000 over the years.

This year, proceeds supported the hospital’s Housing for Healthcare initiative, which will make housing for Island healthcare workers.

“Without housing, there is not going to be healthcare, it’s just that simple,” said Martha’s Vineyard Hospital president Denise Schepici.

The event began with words from race founder Dr. Louis Sullivan. Dr. Sullivan explained that when he was living in Washington, D.C., in the 1980s, he would invite employees in the Health and Human Services department to join him on his morning walks. “It turned out to be very popular,” said Dr. Sullivan.

In 1989, Sullivan started organizing the walk on the Island. And a year later, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital got involved, providing beverages and fruit to participants.

“We said, ‘Well, let’s see if we can make this an annual event,’ and the result of it is, this walk emphasizes health and fitness,” said Dr. Sullivan.

The day kicked off with a Diaper Derby for the youngest participants, and a Kids’ Dash for various age groups, before the main event.

Clayton Ilioff finished first out of the 84 runners, with a time of 20:11. Emily Harris, 15, was the first female finisher, with a time of 23:19. Madelyn Harris, also 15, was not far behind, finishing second with a time of 23:20.

For the 98 walkers, Joseph Carter and Marcy Glenn were the first to cross the finish line, with respective times of 38:38 and 38:39.