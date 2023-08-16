What’s new at the M.V. Agricultural Fair?

Close your eyes. Can you smell the popcorn? Can you hear the hooting, hollering, and laughter from kids in the carnival section? How about the amazing music coming from the music tent? Tell the truth, you’re salivating right now thinking about fried dough, aren’t you? Well, you’re not alone. Every year folks flock to the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society Fair (Ag Fair) in West Tisbury. The 2023 fair runs August 17 to 20 and marks the 161st Ag Fair. Every year, the fair gets better, so it’s a good thing it runs for four days and not just one. You’ll have plenty of time to sample delectable food, listen to a variety of fabulous music, play games at the carnival, visit with the animals in the barn, and watch the woodman’s competition as men and women compete in a variety of challenges from ax throwing to chainsaw sculpture.

This year, there are around 42 vendors taking part in the fair, some of whom are brand new, including Island Eats. They provide a reusable takeout container system that enables people to enjoy takeout food without the trash. As a member, you gain access to reusable and returnable stainless steel bowls and cups islandeatsmv.com/restaurants. The Island Blue Jewelry booth has a plethora of handmade earrings, pins, and more. Mari Costa Atelie makes personalized items like bottles, mugs, and other items, while the company Ponix MicroAg makes micro greenhouses that fit into an average-sized home. Though the Charter School was at the fair last year, they have a few new goodies at their booth this year, including a photo booth and raffle tickets — all of which help them raise money for school trips.

Entertainment this year includes a Percussive Dance Performance from the Yard — a well-known performance platform and organization for artists from around the world. The Percussive Dance Performance project started in 2019, in collaboration with Slough Farm, but was put on hold due to COVID. This unique performance integrates arts, dance, and agriculture, and features two world class artists, Caleb Teicher and Nic Gareiss.

Step into the music tent and dance, sway, or close your eyes and simply enjoy being serenaded by the Ukeladies, Blue Yonder, Missus Biskis, the Youth Music Showcase, Johnny Hoy & the Bluefish, and more.

In the Fiber Tent, catch the “Sheep-to-Shawl” event which will take place over all four days. Kids will be able to card wool and weave various items on looms. This is a great educational opportunity for kids to learn where wool comes from and how it turns into clothing.

Miss Molly will perform LED Glow, which includes stilt walking, hula hooping, and a fire show on Saturday night. Miss Molly’s performances are a spectacular blend of wonder and awe — with a hint of danger. You can check it out at missmollycircus.com.

Enter the Ag Fair’s Instagram Photo Contest and show off the pictures of your child enjoying cotton candy, that incredibly handsome Corgi in the dog show, or that close-up shot you took of your beloved bag of kettle corn. Simply follow @mvagriculturalsociety on Instagram, post up to 10 of your favorite photos, tag @mvagriculturalsociety, and include the hashtag #mvfair202 by midnight, Monday, August 21. Professional photographers will select the winning photo in the following categories: Hall, Family Fun, Animals, Events and Competitions, Entertainment, Fiber Art, Rides, and Food and Drink.

Food. Yes! This year, there are a number of new food vendors including Bobby B’s, who will be serving up wings, salads, steak sandwiches, and other Brazilian-inspired food. Island Q Smokes will cook up boiled corn, smoked ribs, and more. Solar Cafe, owned by Taylor Mauck, offers vegetarian options including smoothies, veggie burritos, tofu scramble, and more.

“We’ve been lacking in vegetarian options at the fair, so I’m really looking forward to having Solar Cafe join us,” said Garrison Vieira, vice president and booth manager of the fair. “Also, Some N’ Fishy will be offering tempura this year. We haven’t had tempura in a few years and I think I’ve had at least a dozen people asking me when we’ll have it again.”

Even though the Boys & Girls Club has had booths in the past, this year, Chef Jenny Devivo is cooking up multiple variations of everyone’s favorite — macaroni and cheese. Yum. Don’t worry, many regulars are also returning to the fair, so you can still order a delicious hotdog from Goldie’s Rotisserie. Load it up with ketchup, mustard, and relish, and partner it with a slushy of your choice from South Pole Slushy. Don’t forget dessert. Sink your teeth into some crispy fried dough from Poppies. And of course, you must save room for strawberry shortcake, kettle corn, french fries, ice cream, lemonade and …

If you just ate, you might want to give yourself a moment before riding the ferris wheel at the Cushing Amusements carnival. This year, the carnival will be using Magic Money as currency. Magic Money is a simple digital ticket that you can use with the Magic Money App found on your Apple or Android. Fair patrons may also purchase Magic Money cards from the Ag Society’s Magic Money kiosks, and take advantage of the presale deals and get a discount for buying early. Magic Money can also be used to purchase food, drinks, and for playing games within the carnival area. Learn more about Magic Money at marthasvineyardagriculturalsociety.org/the-carnival.

Also, don’t miss the kiddie tractor pull, the corn husk contest, the chopstick knitting competition, the women’s skillet toss, and so much more. Find everything you need online at marthasvineyardagriculturalsociety.org/the-fair.