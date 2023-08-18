Diane Sawyer compound listed for $24 million

Diane Sawyer’s compound in Vineyard Haven, known as Chip Chop, has been listed for sale for $24 million.

The 20-acre property overlooks Vineyard Sound and is located at 794 & 690 Chappaquonsett Road.

Chip Chop has a long history of hosting well known dignitaries. It was built as a home for famed Broadway actress Katharine Cornell.

The property is a bit of a landmark in Tisbury. The Chip Chop property is painted into the mural in town hall in Vineyard Haven, at the Katharine Cornell Theater, painted by Island artist Stan Murphy.

Sothbey’s International Realty is listing the property.

Sawyer, a former anchor at ABC News, and her late husband Mike Nichols were longtime seasonal residents of the Vineyard. The couple were married on the Island in 1988, and in 1995 purchased Chip Chop.

The property has two separate lots — one 17.4 acres and the other 2.84 acres. Sotheby’s says there’s a mile of private shoreline surrounding the property, “including 2000 feet of sandy beach on the exquisite swimming waters of Vineyard Sound, and a large swath of sandy beach on Lake Tashmoo.”

Sothby’s writes that there are four homes on the property, a 3-bedroom main house, a 2-bedroom cottage, and two beach houses built in 2007.