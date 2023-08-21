Island health agents confirm COVID uptick

The Martha’s Vineyard Boards of Health say that they are seeing a higher number of COVID-19 cases over the last month.

Spokesperson for the six Island boards, Maura Valley, issued a statement on Friday saying that they’ve seen 72 positive cases in August on the Island (61 positive PCR tests and 11 positive rapid (OTC) tests).

Valley said to assume there are more positive cases in the community. “As many people use OTC tests and do not report their positive test results, we should assume that the number of positive cases is much higher,” the statement said.

The Island health boards message follows a news conference last week when Martha’s Vineyard Hospital officials say that they’ve also seen an increase in cases. Three patients had been hospitalized with the virus recently, one in critical care.

Valley urged the public to take preventative measures to keep the virus from spreading. “Although there are currently no mandates in place, people should be aware of the increased risk and consider masking when in congested areas,” the statement said. “Individuals who don’t feel well should stay home and test for COVID.”

Health departments and public libraries are still offering free COVID test kits.

State public health officials recommend that individuals who test positive should stay at home for at least five days and wear a mask around others for the next five days.