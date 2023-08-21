Loose rope leads to marine mammal suffering

To the Editor

On July 27, I was bird watching on South Beach in Edgartown and came across a most disturbing scene. I am a naturalist and have found several dolphin and seal carcasses on the Island, most of which the cause of death is not discernible but this time the cause of death was quite clear. The seal had a rope around its neck that had been in place for some time. The skin tissue was noticeably indented and torn where the rope was tied. It looked like the seal had put its head in the loop of rope and could not remove it.

I am not sure what type of rope this was and do not intend to speak about how ropes are used in our ocean. The point I would like to share is that all citizens, fisherpeople, and boat/dock owners should be careful to prevent loose rope from floating from our shores.

Even though seals are not as threatened as whales from rope entanglement, this scene highlighted the suffering that can occur to many species.

Please pick up rope on the beach or in the ocean when you find it.

Mary Marro

Oak Bluffs