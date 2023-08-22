Services Saturday for Vera-Jean Clements

On August 7, 2023, the Island lost Vera-Jean Clements, a beloved wife, mother, and grammy. Those who had the pleasure of knowing her would describe her as loving and genuine.

She was born in Oak Bluffs on Oct. 24, 1954, to Marilyn and Vern Jernegan of Edgartown. Always an adventurous, and possibly even mischievous, child, she grew up in Ocean Heights surrounded by other Island families she would continue to speak of and hold near and dear to her heart throughout her life. She also spoke fondly of her family’s brief stint spent living in Western Connecticut when she was a child, where she played in the woods and streams around their home, and attended races at Danbury Racearena.



Vera learned from a young age the value of a strong work ethic, and worked her whole life, first at the Dunes Restaurant, for the Jardin family at the A&P, and for more than 30 years for the Sears family. She forged strong friendships with many of her co-workers and customers that lasted a lifetime.

She graduated from MVRHS in the class of 1972, and went on to marry her high school sweetheart, Albert R. Clements III, three years later on June 6, 1975. Together they had three children, Albert IV (daughter in-law Becky), Erick, and Summer-Anne DeSouza (son-in-law Arilson). Through 48 years of marriage, she selflessly cared for her family. For many months at a time she raised her children singlehanded, as Albie was a Coast Guardsman.

She worked nights to support her family, and spent her days running the children to baseball games, CCD, or just to good old Vineyard beach days. She was a Girl Scout leader, taught CCD classes, and volunteered at the P.A. Club. She was a member of the Alley Cats bowling team at Spinnaker Lanes, and enjoyed ceramics with Cheryl Dowd; her passion and talent for painting fine detail remain on full display in her works. She always had a deep affection for animals, and grew up with rabbits, cats, and Hoosier, her beloved collie mix.

Vera lived for her vacations, whether it was by plane, train, or RV, but always a boat! Her lifelong dream of going to Graceland to see the home of her Elvis was fulfilled in the last months of her life.

Above all, she was the most caring and supportive mother a kid could ask for, and later a doting and selfless Grammy, and we will forever keep her loving and humorous spirit alive in our memories. Our hearts are in mourning, but have comfort knowing she is reuniting with her beloved Erick, her parents, and numerous other family and friends up in Heaven.

The family would like to thank Cheryl and all the wonderful and loving people at Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard for helping us through this difficult time. Also to Lenny at Chapman, and Father Nagle, thank you for your support and kindness.

Please join us for a graveside service to say goodbye on Saturday, August 26, at the Sacred Heart Cemetery at 11 am. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.