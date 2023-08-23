Long-distance paddleboarder arrives on the Island

Adam Nagler, a long-distance paddleboarder, arrived on the Vineyard last Monday, after traveling nearly a thousand miles by paddleboard. His trip was a fundraiser for Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS).

According to Nagler, he chose to support MVCS because of its counseling, post-traumatic stress support for veterans, and crisis intervention mental health programs.

“There are many people whose insurance has run out for mental health, or their copays are untenable … I can’t let them down,” Nagler told The Times during an interview after his arrival. “They’re counting on me right now, at this very moment.”

Nagler began his journey in late June at the Little River Inlet in South Carolina. He paddled into Aquinnah on Monday evening.

Nagler, who recently turned 56, says he has clocked more than 55,000 miles on his paddleboard all time.

Adarsh Bhat, an intern at The Times, sat down with Nagler upon his arrival for a chat about the paddleboarder’s journey.