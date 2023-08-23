Seth Meyers to host evening of standup comedy

On Monday, August 28, the Chilmark Community Center will welcome comedian Seth Meyers for a comedy set.

Tickets went on sale August 23 at 5 pm. They are priced at $100 for general admission.

Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/CCC_Meyers.

All funds raised will support the Chilmark Community Center’s summer programs.

Meyers currently hosts “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” a late-night talk show, on NBC. Prior to “Late Night,” Meyers was a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” from 2001 to 2014. He served as the show’s head writer from 2006 until his departure. Meyers has received 31 Emmy nominations for his work in television.