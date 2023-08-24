Texas robbery suspect arrested on the Vineyard

A man wanted for two armed robberies in Texas was apprehended on Pequot Avenue in Oak Bluffs At approximately 10 am on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Massachusetts State Police, officers with the state’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (MSP VFAS) and Oak Bluffs detectives had been conducting surveillance of Pequot Avenue, when they observed the suspect, Brian Covington, walking toward a house at 20 Pequot Avenue.

State police report that as officials approached, he ran into the rooming house and ran up a flight of stairs. Troopers and officers ran after him and apprehended him without incident inside the building where he had been living.

Covington, 29, was believed to have fled Texas and traveled to Martha’s Vineyard. Police say that in February, Covington and a co-defendant forced their way into a San Marcos, TX apartment at gunpoint, where they stole approximately 60 pairs of high-end shoes, cell phones, a PlayStation 5 and jewelry.

Police say that a neighboring department contacted San Marcos Police shortly after to report that suspects matching Covington and his co-defendant had committed an armed robbery outside a club. A round was fired during the robbery.

On Aug. 22, the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force requested assistance from the MSP VFAS in apprehending Covington. MSP VFAS worked with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Oak Bluffs Police and members of the United States Marshals Massachusetts Fugitive Task Force, developing areas of interest in the towns of Oak Bluffs and Vineyard Haven.

State police say that Covington was transported directly to Dukes County Jail, where he will be held without bail pending rendition to Texas.