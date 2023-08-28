A Beach Road solution

To the Editor:

Mr. Epstein should spend his massive earnings and build a barge. Then take his concert out to the ocean. The barge only has to be the size of a football field.

He already has water taxis. He can use more of those rather than clogging our roads with the endless stream of orange buses circling the island. As an extra he can put slides into the ocean and other water amusements he can charge for. When his concert is over he can rent it to the windmill people as a staging platform and make even more money year round. He can call it “Fantasy Escape Concert with an Ocean View.”

Sue Tonry

Tisbury