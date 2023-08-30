Mary Ellen Rogers, 81, formerly of Oak Bluffs, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2023, at Harbor Point Assisted Living in Centerville.

Mary Ellen was born on April 4, 1942, to Everett and Genevieve (Perry) Rogers at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. She graduated in 1961 from the regional high school, part of the second class to graduate from the new MVRHS. After graduation, she moved to Cape Cod, where she lived for the next 30 years. There she worked for the former Cape and Vineyard Electric Co., now called Eversource. For those 30 years, she was a dual Cape Codder and Islander, never staying away from family and friends on the Vineyard for long.

Mary Ellen returned to the Vineyard in 1990 to be a companion to her mom, who was newly widowed. She worked at ComElectric on the Island for a short while before taking retirement. Not ready to be idle, she ran her own gift shop in downtown Oak Bluffs for two summers. Once fully retired, she enjoyed some winter trips to Dania, Fla., and getaways to Foxwoods and Cape Cod, where she made many longtime friends. Mary Ellen, a.k.a. “Aunt Mer,” was a doting aunt to her many nieces and nephews and her goddaughter, all of whom were her “children.”

Mary Ellen was predeceased by her parents, as well as her brothers James Rogers and Jerome Rogers. Mary Ellen is survived by her sisters, Alita Zalgenas and her husband Ben, of Pawcatuck, Conn., and Susan Absten and her husband Bud, of Leon, W.V.; as well as her caregivers, her nephew Chad Absten, and his wife Chrissy of Sandwich.

Mary Ellen will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Oak Bluffs at a later date. Service information will be updated once it is available.