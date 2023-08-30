Tivoli Day announced for Oak Bluffs 

Oak Bluffs is getting ready for the annual Circuit Avenue street fair known as Tivoli Day. It’s slated for Saturday September 16th

Tivoli Day is a celebration of community, arts and crafts, tasty bites, music, and more and it’s free events.

Circuit Ave will be closed to vehicular traffic for the day for pedestrian for vendors and live music.

The event takes place from 10am to 6pm and is open to all ages and abilities..

Live music will be set up in two places throughout the day, one at the end of Circuit Ave in front of Rockland Trust, and a second at the crosswalk in front of Linda Jean’s restaurant. Performers include Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish, the Phil DaRose Band with Darby Patterson, Pat Law, ESP, The Flying Elbows, John O’Toole, and Pick-Pockets.

Tivoli Day is a community celebration of the end of summer and the beginning of a new fall season for the Island.

Vendor applications are available online at www.OBAMV.com, as well as at deRosa’s on Circuit Avenue in Oak Bluffs. The application deadline is Friday, September 8 to participate as a vendor.

The event is brought to the Island by the Oak Bluffs Association and the Oak Bluffs Business Association. Cape Cod 5 Bank sponsored the event.