‘Trader’ Fred passes away

Frederic D. Mascolo, known affectionately to Islanders as Trader Fred, passed away Wednesday at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital after battling a terminal illness. He was 65 years old.

The owner of a local real estate firm and of the popular Edgartown discount store, Trader Fred’s – along with many other ventures — Mascolo was well known and well respected throughout the Vineyard community since moving to the Island from Connecticut in the early 80’s.

Over the course of his life on Martha’s Vineyard, Mascolo rubbed shoulders with a plethora of famous personalities, from hanging out with his friend Jim Belushi, to supplying former president Bill Clinton with his shop’s Arturo Fuente and Opus X cigars, of which Trader Fred’s was an authorized dealer.

Mascolo had been pursuing a career in law before moving to the Vineyard, where he opened up budget friendly shops to counter high-priced Island stores.

He had served on the Edgartown planning board, along with having been a former president of the Edgartown Board of Trade.

A celebration of Mascolo’s life will take place at a future date.