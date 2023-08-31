State opens up fourth wind solicitation

The Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources issued a Request for Proposals for Massachusetts’ fourth and largest offshore wind solicitation to date on Wednesday, August 30.

Gov. Maura Healey’s office, in a press release, announced that the latest bid request will more than double the commonwealth’s current wind power solicited compared to previous procurements.

The request for proposal (RFP) invites submittals for offshore wind generation to select up to 3,600 megawatts, which represents 25 percent of the state’s annual electricity demand; Healey’s office says it is the largest procurement for offshore wind energy generation ever in New England.

Bidders can offer proposals of between 200 MW and 2400 MW.

“Our administration continues to build a robust, sustainable offshore wind industry, and we are excited to issue this historic RFP, the largest yet in our region,” said Healey. “With this RFP, Massachusetts is continuing on our path to be a global leader in this growing industry. With our top academic institutions, robust workforce training programs, innovative companies, and support from every level of government — Massachusetts is all-in on offshore wind.”

The bid request comes as some developers are seeking new contracts with the state, amid supply chain issues and inflation. Commonwealth Wind and SouthCoast Wind, both off the Vineyard coast, have both suggested they may rebid their projects with higher prices in the next procurement round. On Tuesday, SouthCoast wind agreed to pay $60 million to terminate its contracts to produce some 1,200 megawatts of offshore wind power.

State House News reports that the Healey administration says the new RFP “does not limit eligibility” based on a bidder’s history, but the track record would be considered.

The governor’s office says the request allows for additional flexibility in proposals. To account for challenges driven by inflation and other macroeconomic trends, the RFP permits bidders to submit an alternative indexed pricing proposal intended to reduce risk to ratepayers and bidders.

The release from the governor’s office says the RFP makes clear that more weight is given to projects with robust economic development proposals supporting minority- and women-owned businesses and supporting low-income workers, workers of color, and workers from impacted environmental justice communities.

Projects must also develop an environmental and fisheries mitigation plan that considers commercial, recreational, and indigenous fishing rights.

Bids are due Jan. 31, 2024. The state intends to select a bidder in June of next year.