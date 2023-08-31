Trustees submit new beach management plan

The Trustees of Reservations announced Wednesday, August 31, that it has submitted a new beach management plan for Cape Poge, Leland, and Wasque beaches to the Edgartown Conservation Commission.

The Trustees announced the submission in a press release, saying that the application follows nearly a year of working with stakeholders.

“The plan provides for practical access, protects endangered wildlife and habitat, and builds resiliency to climate impacts,” Trustees director for the Islands, Darci Schofield, is quoted in the release. “Our goal has been to ensure that the natural beauty of these beaches can be experienced by everyone today as well as by future generations.”

Last summer, the Trustees rescinded the first version of the management plan, it says, to provide more opportunity for the public and for stakeholders to have a larger voice in drafting the plan. The Trustees launched the Martha’s Vineyard Beach Management Working group.

The Trustees say that the process, and specifically the working group’s input, resulted in many changes, including changes to over-sand vehicle (OSV) access and beach management practices.

“There are many different perspectives within the community, as well as on the working group,” Schofield is quoted. “While we are not able to honor every desired outcome, we believe we are releasing a plan that addresses much of what the community desires alongside our shared conservation goals, and it honors the tradition of beach access that is important to Island residents and visitors.”

The press release from the group says that the Trustees will use “current conditions to help inform which trails are open and accessible.” Over-sand vehicle access to the lighthouse, the Gut, and along the bayside of the Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge, conditions permitting, will be available.

The Trustees say that dogs will be allowed on-leash on Leland Beach year-round and on-leash on Wasque Beach and the Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge from Oct. 1 to March 31.

Shorebird protection efforts for rare and endangered species will continue at Trustees-owned beaches and on Leland Beach.

The Trustees will also continue to provide protections for at-risk species, like American oystercatchers, while using protection strategies, all while enabling greater OSV access. The Trustees will monitor capacity limits to ensure they do not exceed 300 vehicles for Cape Poge and Leland beaches combined.

The Trustees will also require permit holders to watch an OSV training video; OSV permits will be revoked after repeat violations. These activities were implemented in summer 2023 and will continue as ongoing practices.

The Trustees are seeking an order of conditions from the Edgartown Conservation Commission, which will hold a public review process for the management plan.

The full management plan is available at thetrustees.org/bmp.