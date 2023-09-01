Derby days are almost here

The Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby returns for its 78th year on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Registration for the Derby is now open at tackle shops Island-wide.

Folks are encouraged to pre-register and pay online. Bring confirmation information to any of the Derby registration outlets to pick up a button, souvenir booklet, and official rules brochure.

Eligible fish this year are bluefish (22-inch minimum), bonito (21-inch minimum), and false albacore (25-inch minimum), measured from tip to tail.

In 2020, Derby officials voted to remove striped bass as an eligible fish species, and that provision is continuing for this year’s competition.

This year, the six grand leaders will each receive a limited-edition Michael Blanchard/Crossroads Gallery print, $500, an original plaque, and a chance to win the Grand Prize — a 22’ SISU Hardtop outboard and trailer, compliments of Eastern Boats.

Daily and mystery prizes will be distributed out of the window at Derby headquarters during weigh-in hours, from 8 am to 10 am and 7 pm to 9 pm at Edgartown Jr. Yacht Club.

The 35-day tournament will officially begin at 12:01 am Sept. 10 and conclude on Saturday, October 14 at 9 pm. The award ceremony will be held the following day, October 15, at Farm Neck Golf Club in Oak Bluffs; 11 am for mini/juniors; 1 pm for adult ceremony.

Entry costs are $70 for the tall tackle division ($45 for seniors), and $25 for both the junior division and the mini all-tackle division. The fly rod division costs are $70 for adults, $25 for juniors, and $45 for seniors.

Register for the Derby at mvderby.com/register.

Real-time results will be posted online at mvderby.com/results

“Indeed, the Derby is about catching the biggest fish, but please don’t forget to enjoy your time on the water, and your fellow anglers. Please practice safe, and sportsmanlike behaviors on the beach and on the water. . . Tight lines to ALL.”

— Derby Committee chairman Phil Horton, in a message of thanks on behalf of the committee.