Lawmakers look to extend commuter rail to the Cape

Local lawmakers, this week, introduced legislation to bring commuter rail service to Buzzards Bay, while also potentially bringing it as far as Falmouth in the future.

Island Representative Dylan Fernandes, a co-sponsor of the bill, was joined by co-filer Rep. Kip Diggs, along with Reps. Steve Xiarhos, Chris Flanagan, and Barnstable Town Council President Matthew Levesque during a press conference Wednesday.

A statement from Fernandes’ office says that the bill directs the MBTA to establish commuter rail service between Buzzards Bay and Boston within one year of passage, while also requiring a study of the infrastructure needs of establishing on-Cape commuter rail service to Falmouth, Bourne, Barnstable, Yarmouth and Sandwich.

Fernandes’ office says that the bill requires potential route schedules to align with the commuting patterns of residents, ensuring that this route will not be another tourist rail.

“We are at a pivotal moment for transportation on Cape Cod,” Rep. Fernandes is quoted in a release. “By revitalizing Cape commuter rail, we can expand access and opportunity for the Cape and Island residents and unlock new avenues for connectivity through the region. Cape and Islanders deserve fast, reliable transit that connects our region and workforce with the rest of the Commonwealth.”

The bill proposes using existing infrastructure on the Middleborough/Lakeville commuter-rail line and the Cape Cod Line to run passenger rail service. Currently, this route is only used for tourist summer rail on schedules that do not align with the commuting patterns of local communities.