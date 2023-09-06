Beach Road working on field remediation

Organizers with Beach Road Weekend say that roughly 25,000 guests attended the three-day festival in Vineyard Haven at the end of August.

A press release from Beach Road states that guests came from 48 different states and four countries.

Event organizers say the weekend — which featured bands and musicians such as Mumford & Sons and Leon Bridges — was a success.

“The hardworking municipal staff of Vineyard Haven, together with the Vineyard Arts & Culture Foundation, demonstrated how our Town can unite to create a special event second to none on Martha’s Vineyard, provide a safe, fun, and welcoming environment for those in attendance,” the release states. “This successful and popular community event was realized through the sound planning and management efforts put forward by the Vineyard Arts & Culture Foundation and the Town of Tisbury.”

Beach Road says that this year’s festival raised over $100,000 for Island charities.

The press release also states that remediation work has taken place. Local businesses Teles Landscaping, John Keene Excavation, the Tisbury Public Works Department, and Ian Lacy with Turf Specialist at Tom Irwin Advisors collaborated for the field repairs, according to Beach Road organizers. “Compaction will be remediated via comprehensive sitewide aeration, and appropriate top-dressing soil, sand and composting will be used per plans established by our turf specialist,” the release states. “Hydroseeding will be performed in specialized areas particularly hard hit by the combination of the inclement weather and the thousands of guests enjoying our wonderful Veterans Park.”

Beach Road Weekend organizers also recognized the contribution of Tisbury’s Police, Fire, and Emergency Medical Services, Inspectional Services, and the Department of Public Works, which they said “were all integral to this success.”