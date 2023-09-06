Cruise ship anchors off Oak Bluffs

A large cruise ship with the capacity to hold 2,000 passengers was anchored off Oak Bluffs for several hours on Sunday.

Norwegian Sky, of the Norwegian Cruise Line, is about 900 feet long and weighs about 77,000 tons; the ship features two outdoor pools, a basketball court, and a casino.

Oak Bluffs harbor officials confirmed that the vessel was anchored off the Island from 7 am until 2 pm on Sunday; smaller boats chartered passengers to the Island.

The stop at the Vineyard was part of a New England and Canada tour. It went to port in Boston after stopping outside of Oak Bluffs over Labor Day weekend. As of Wednesday, the ship was in port in Hallifax, Nova Scotia, after traveling from Bar Harbor.

The Sky isn’t the first massive cruise ship to visit the Island this summer. A number stopped outside Oak Bluffs in the spring, including the Celebrity Summit, with a capacity of about 1,000 passengers.