West Tisbury pursuing land purchase for affordable housing

West Tisbury officials are considering buying a number of lots to build affordable housing.

West Tisbury Town Administrator Jennifer Rand told the West Tisbury Select Board during a Wednesday, September 7, meeting that West Tisbury landowners — the Devine family — offered to sell a lot on Stony Hill Path.

The property could lead to the creation of nine units of housing.

The Stony Hill Path lot is surrounded by town-owned property as well as land owned by the Stony Hill Association (Town land is shaded in purple on a map provided by Rand; Stony Hill land is shaded in blue). While the Stony Hill Association told Rand they were not interested in a land swap, they would consider selling lots to the town.

“They had some concerns about past restrictions on the number of houses in this development set by the [Martha’s Vineyard Commission],” Rand said,

Rand added she was told by the commission’s DRI coordinator there were initially concerns about the number of houses within the subdivision. However, an amendment could be considered to add housing to the lot. “When this subdivision happened, affordable housing wasn’t the crisis it is now,” Rand said.

Rand said some of the land in the area is non-buildable, and could act as a buffer from Great Plains Road. The offered lot is also not expected to be heavily impacted by traffic.

The offered lot from the Devine family is 1.66 acres and could potentially accommodate nine bedrooms if an enhanced septic system was utilized. The other lots being considered have an assessed value of less than $100,000. “It’s not insurmountable, in my mind, to purchase these lots if the land owners are willing to sell them,” Rand said, adding that the town could potentially build more than just one house. “I don’t think it’s good time and money spent for the town to only get one house out of this.”

Rand later clarified that the idea would be to have multiple affordable units, like a duplex or apartment, not a nine-bedroom house.

The board welcomed the possibility of building more affordable housing in West Tisbury.

“I’m excited by this idea a lot,” board vice chair Jessica Miller said. “If we can maximize the bedroom count in a way that is palatable to the Stony Hill [Association] and the commission, that’s what we should [pursue].”

The board agreed the West Tisbury Affordable Housing Committee should be brought in after acquisition of the lots has been completed.